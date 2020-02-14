Smriti Mandhana Rises to 4th in ICC T20 Rankings
India star Smriti Mandhana on Friday rose three rungs to fourth but Jemimah Rodrigues dropped to seventh in the latest ICC women's T20 International rankings for batters. Harmanpreet Kaur has remained static at ninth in the same list.
Among bowlers, Poonam Yadav dropped six places to fall out of the top 10 and take the 12th position.
Australia opener Beth Mooney and Mandhana, who scored two half centuries during the tri-series, both made upward movements, while Meg Lanning, despite dropping three position, hung on to the top five.
Among bowlers, Ellyse Perry's golden run with the ball gave her a jump of four places into the top 10, to No 7.
England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole tumbled six places to fall out of the top 20. Anuja Patil and Delissa Kimmince lost out big as well, falling 11 places to 31, and 14 places to 33 respectively.
Hayley Matthews dropped down a position to four, while South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk completed the top five after gaining one position.
