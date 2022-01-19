Smriti Mandhana Named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year

It is also the third time Smriti has made the cut for the T20I team of the year after 2018 (opener) and 2019 (number three). Interestingly, Smriti is the only Indian player in the eleven in which England's Nat Sciver has been made the captain with no players from Australia -- the reigning T20 World Cup champions -- making the cut for the playing eleven.



Nat, the experienced England all-rounder produced many impactful performances throughout the year. Batting in the middle-order, she scored a total of 153 runs, including one fifty, and backed it up by picking 10 wickets at an excellent average of 20.20.



Other England players include wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, openers Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt. The eleven announced by the ICC also has three South Africa players in batter Laura Wolvaardt and pacers Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp apart from off-spin all-rounder Gabby Lewis of Ireland and off-spin bowler Loryn Phiri of Zimbabwe.



ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Nat Sciver (captain), Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Loryn Phiri and Shabnim Ismail.

(With IANS Inputs)