Smriti Mandhana in ICC’s ODI and T20 Team of the Year

India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Tuesday named in both the International Cricket Council's ODI and T20 teams of year.

Mandhana has Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey for company in the ODI team of the year and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the T20 side. The 23-year-old Mandhana hasd played 51 ODIs and 66 T20Is for India, besides a couple of Test matches.

She has scored a combined tally of 3476 runs in T20Is and ODIs.