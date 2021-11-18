Sky Is Not The Limit, It Should Be A Benchmark: Suryakumar Yadav
India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
India’s brilliant performance against New Zealand saw them defeat the visitors by 5 wickets in Jaipur, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Suryakumar Yadav played a key role with the bat while R Ashwin was among the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.
After the game, R Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav were in conversation with the latter talking about his match-winning knock.
Suryakumar (62) and Rohit (48) chased down 165 to win their first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand.
BCCI posted a video of the Interview on it's official Twitter account:
"SKY isn't the limit 👌
Battle with Boult 😀
Birthday gift for wife 😊
@surya_14kumar talks about it all in this interview with @ashwinravi99 after #TeamIndia's win in Jaipur. 👍 👍 - By @28anand
Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvNZ @Paytm https://bit.ly/3wVYnZi"
"I think the sky is not the limit, going forward it should be a benchmark. Really loved the way things went for me on the ground, just wanted to bat in the same way like I was doing in the nets. I think New Zealand's preparation was really good, they did not let me explore the cover drive option so I had to play other shots," said Suryakumar.
"I played out Mitchell Santner, this is the call me and Rohit took. Really disappointed, would have loved to finish the game. It was my wife's birthday so I dedicate my Man of the Match award to her," he added.
Led by New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tim Southee, both Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman played well and posted a total of 164/6. For India, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets each.
Later during the chase, Mitchell Santner gave New Zealand their first breakthrough by removing KL Rahul for 15. Player of the Match, Suryakumar Yadav (62) and captain Rohit (48) helped India add another 59 runs. However, Trent Boult dismissed both of them at a crucial juncture, giving New Zealand a glimmer of hope.
But, Rishabh Pant (17 not out off 17 balls) finished off the game just in time and managed to get the team over the line, with 2 balls to spare.
Rahul Dravid’s first match as head coach got off to a winning start as India successfully defeated New Zealand in the home series. As of now, India is in the lead with a score of 1-0. The next match will be played on 19 November at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
