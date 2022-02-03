Skipper Dhull's Century & Ostwal's 3 Wickets Help Power India to U-19 WC Final

Recently recovered from Covid, Indian under-19 captain Yash Dhull scored an under-pressure century to help the team beat Australia by 96 runs and enter their eighth ICC Under-19 World Cup final.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India were quickly reduced to 37/2 in 12.3 overs with William Salzmann picking the wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi on 6 and Jack Nisbet getting Harnoor Singh out on 16.

Yash Dhull walked out to bat then and along with Shaik Rasheed played a monumental innings, adding 204 runs.

The skipper scored his first century of the tournament, off 106 balls, before he was run out on 110. By then though, he had ensured India reached a safe 241/3 in 45.5 overs.