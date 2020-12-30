Skalzang Dorjey Becomes First Ladakhi Picked in J&K’s Cricket Team

After many years spent learning the sport, and some playing it more professionally, Skalzang’s big breakthrough came when he played in the recently-held T20 tournament in Leh.

"This time, a tournament was held in Leh by District Cricket Association, under strict SOPs of COVID-19. The best performers were marked and some days back, we were sent to Jammu for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trials," Skalzang remarked.

The trial camp wasn't a dream-come-true for Skalzang just because of the opportunity to get noticed but also because he met local cricketers Parvez Rasool and Abdul Samad, who recently played in the IPL for the first.

"I had seen Samad on TV, hitting those bix sixes, and it just felt out of this world to be around him. But, amid this, I was concentrating on competing in the trials," Skalzang said, with a bright smile on his face. "I was trying to be confident and bowl as well as I can."