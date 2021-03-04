Siraj Shows Why He’s a Proper Test Match Bowler

Former India pace bowler Atul Wassan says Siraj is a proper Test match bowler and on Indian wickets he will do well just like Umesh Yadav who is on the bench for this game.

"He is a proper Test match bowler. He has got the ability to move the ball. On Indian pitches, you have got a lot of chance to get lbw victims since the ball keeps low. He has an action which helps move the ball in the air. He is improving and has got a good mental make-up for a fast bowler," Wassan told IANS.

Siraj showed a lot of energy and aggression. The 26-year-old got into a chat with England batsman Stokes before Virat Kohli too got involved. The umpire had to intervene.

The thing with Siraj was that he kept coming at the English, through his bowling, run-up or with words.

"We play in India, we know what to do. We don't try too much and bowl at one place. When we play Ranji Trophy, our plan is to bowl only at one place and the wickets would come on their own. The plan is to patiently bowl at one spot," added Siraj while speaking to the media.