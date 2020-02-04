Shubman Gill Enters Race For Indian Test Opener

Putting Himself in Contention

Most first heard of Gill when he bagged the Player of the Series award in the last edition of the under-19 World Cup. The interest peaked when one of India's finest limited-overs batsman, Yuvraj Singh, termed him "a very special talent" and put his money on Gill serving India for a long time. The opener substantiated the claims through his performances in domestic cricket and the highly-rated Indian Premier League.

While Gill's List A record (an average of over 45) is good, it is not remarkable. His first-class record though, is truly extraordinary. From just 20 matches, the batsman has piled up close to 2,000 runs at a ridiculous average of 71.32, including six centuries.

The thing that is rare among modern-day batsmen and one that separates Gill from the boys is his ability to play big innings. It has more to do with his natural run-making ability and free-flowing style and less with grinding it out. At just 20, Gill has the best of 268 in first-class cricket, a feat many only achieve in their mid-twenties.

The right-hander is renowned for his ability to pick the gaps and cream boundaries rather than muscle the ball out of the park. By that yardstick, Gill does not have bad numbers in the IPL either. An average of close to 35 and a strike rate of 130+ is more than acceptable for a batsman having featured in only two seasons.