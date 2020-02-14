Shreyas Iyer to Attend the 69th NBA All-Star Weekend
Ace India batsman Shreyas Iyer will attend the 69th NBA All-Star Weekend from 14 to 16 February in Chicago.
An avid basketball fan, Shreyas will attend the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on 15 February and the NBA All-Star Game on 16 February at the United Center.
Having been regarded as the future of India's batting line-up, Shreyas has been the mainstay of the middle-order over the past 8 months with his prolific run of form in the limited overs formats.
It will be an exciting experience for him to enjoy the action live before he gears up for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa next month in India.
“I’m thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to witness the NBA All-Star action live from courtside. It’s a dream to watch basketball greats and living legends like LeBron James and Dwight Howard up close in action, and the fan in me just wants to scream of jubilation as I await being there.”Shreyas Iyer, India Cricketer
"I look forward to experiencing the culture and fan craze of a different level that I have seen on TV till now while growing up,” he added.
NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the league's history for a global celebration of the game.
The 69th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday at the United Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages.
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on 14 February and the NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day presented by AT&T on 15 February will take place at Wintrust Arena.
