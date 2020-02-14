Shreyas Iyer to Attend the 69th NBA All-Star Weekend

Ace India batsman Shreyas Iyer will attend the 69th NBA All-Star Weekend from 14 to 16 February in Chicago.

An avid basketball fan, Shreyas will attend the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on 15 February and the NBA All-Star Game on 16 February at the United Center.

Having been regarded as the future of India's batting line-up, Shreyas has been the mainstay of the middle-order over the past 8 months with his prolific run of form in the limited overs formats.

It will be an exciting experience for him to enjoy the action live before he gears up for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa next month in India.