Shoaib Malik Focussed on Bangladesh Series, Not the T20 World Cup

The selectors made a selection U-turn and recalled Malik and 39-year-old Mohammad Hafeez to take on Bangladesh after Pakistan could win only one out of its nine completed T20s last year. The heavy defeats included being swept 3-0 by a a second-string Sri Lanka squad at Lahore late last year and a 2-0 loss in Australia.

Malik has scored 2,263 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 30.58 and has taken 28 wickets. He quit test cricket in 2015 as he wanted to focus on the 50-over World Cup in 2019. He retired from ODI cricket after that.

But Malik continued to press for his national recall in the T20 squad as he performed well in the domestic leagues in Canada, the West Indies and Bangladesh.

"Whenever I do get an opportunity, I play in the leagues around the world," Malik said. "The goal should be how to give your best shot wherever you play, so it's another opportunity for me (to play for Pakistan) and I will try to give my best shot."