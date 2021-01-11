I Am Perfectly All Right: Shoaib Malik Unhurt After Car Crash

Reports said that the former cricket captain crashed his sports car into a truck parked outside Lahore’s NHPC.

Shoaib Malik has been recalled for Pakistan’s T20 series against Bangladesh.
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, who on Sunday, 10 January, suffered a car crash, is “perfectly all right”, according to a tweet put out by him.

Geo News reported that the former captain crashed his sports car into a truck parked outside Lahore’s National High Performance Centre (NHPC) as he was departing from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft.

It was just a happenstance accident and the Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care..." Malik wrote on Twitter.

While Malik was unhurt, reports said that the front side of his sports car sustained damages as he lost control while at high speed, causing the car to skid and crash.

(With inputs from Geo News.)

