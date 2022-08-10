‘I Would Like to Be an Asset and Not a Liability’: Dhawan on Playing for India

"I am a calm, matured person. The performance is a reflection of my experience," Dhawan said when he was reminded of his phenomenal numbers.

"My basics have been pretty strong and I have put in a lot of work to improve my technique. Understanding a format is also very important. I understand the dynamics of ODI format and that has helped me a lot," he added when probed further.

So what is the process to remain consistent in ODIs at a time when bilateral T20Is are gaining precedence. Besides, there is also considerable gap between two 50-over series?

"I never let this feeling creep into my system that "Oh God, I am playing only one format or I am playing an ODI series after a long time. Will my body respond well to the rigours of international cricket or will it not? Frankly speaking, I don't like entertaining these thoughts," the senior opener gave a peek into his thought process.