Shikhar Dhawan Unlikely to Make India Squad for T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar

"No. I don't see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don't see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup)," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.



With Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul missing the series against South Africa Dhawan would have been hoping to make it back to the national team. But he did not get the chance as the selectors decided to test youngsters. Dhawan has scored more than 450 runs in the last seven IPL editions but still could not make it to the team for England.



Though the selectors have opted for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the recent series, Gavaskar believes that Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul, if fit, will be the best options at the top for India at the T20 World Cup.



"My opening combination would have K.L Rahul, if he's fit, and Rohit Sharma alongside him," he said.



In the next few weeks, India will play five T20Is against England and two against Ireland.