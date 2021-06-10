Dhawan to Captain India on Tour of SL; Maiden Call-Up for Padikkal
The 20-member squad will play three T20Is and ODIs at Colombo against the hosts.
Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian men’s side in the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. The BCCI named the squad on Thursday evening.
Among the youngsters to get a look in are Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya, all of whom impressed in the domestic circuit and IPL recently.
The Indian team wears a much changed look for the series as Virat Kohli and most of the other first team players are in UK for the World Test Championship final and then a five-Test match series against England.
Varun Chakravarthy, who has had fitness concerns in the last year or so, has also been called up. He missed the tour of Australia due to an injury.
India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya
Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh
