Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul? Here’s What Virat Kohli Had to Say

India captain Virat Kohli is happy that Shikhar Dhawan is back in form with a half-century but doesn't "endorse" the idea of pitting a senior player against a much younger KL Rahul as possible partner for Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Dhawan was under some pressure before the third T20 International and a smashing half-century will keep him in the mix for the upcoming series where Rohit Sharma will be back from his break.