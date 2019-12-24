Shikhar, Ishant to Bolster Under-Fire Delhi Against Hyderabad

Bolstered by the presence of impact top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan and intimidating pacer Ishant Sharma, a beleaguered Delhi will look to turn things around when they take on Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy group A encounter from Wednesday.

Delhi managed to get just one point from their game against Kerala before losing outright to Andhra Pradesh. But Hyderabad also exactly haven't set the stage on fire having lost two outright games.