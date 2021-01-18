Shardul Thakur Leads India’s Resistance With Both Bat and Ball

In 62 matches across eight seasons of first-class cricket, pace bowler Shardul Thakur had scored just six half-centuries.

His seventh, at the Gabba for India against Australia in just his second Test, has become most famous and important.

The right-arm pace bowler, who picked three wickets in the first innings, hammered 67 off 115 deliveries in a knock that helped India reduce the first innings deficit to just 33.