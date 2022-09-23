Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen Star as India ‘A’ Beat New Zealand ‘A’ in 1st ODI

A superb performance by medium-pacers Shardul Thakur (4/32) and Kuldeep Sen (3/30) helped set up a seven-wicket win for India 'A' against New Zealand 'A' in the first unofficial ODI in Chennai on Thursday, 23 September.

Sent to bat by India 'A' captain Sanju Samson, incisive bowling by Thakur and Sen had the visiting team in trouble from the start.

At one stage, the New Zealanders looked in danger of being bundled out for less than 100 but some rearguard action by Michael Rippon (61) and Joe Walker (36) helped them post 167 in 40.2 overs.