Warne Calls for Five-Match Test Series Between India-Australia

The legendary Shane Warne has called for a five-match Test series between Australia and India next season with the Adelaide D/N Test also slotted in, on a day India skipper Virat Kohli said the team is open to playing pink ball Test Down Under.

India are scheduled to play four Tests and three ODIs in Australia later this year.

India had refused to play a Day-Night Test against Australia in their backyard when they last toured the country in 2018-19 but skipper Kohli on Monday made it clear that his side is "absolutely open" to play pink ball Test in their next tour Down Under.