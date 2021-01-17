Shakib Al Hasan’s Ban Over, Picked for This Month’s Home ODIs v WI

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Saturday included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming home ODI series against the West Indies, thus marking his return to international cricket after a one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach.

The three match ODI series will start on January 20 in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Shakib, 33, was handed a two-year ban in October, of which one year was suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code. The all-rounder was Bangladesh's captain in T20Is and Tests at the time.