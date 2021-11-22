Shahrukh Khan's Late Heroics Help Tamil Nadu Retain Syed Mushtaq Ali Title

The thrilling final also adds another glorious chapter to Karnataka-Tamil Nadu clashes in white-ball matches.



Chasing 152, C Hari Nishanth looked great but was run out by Vidyadhar Patil in the fourth over. Post Nishanth's dismissal, Tamil Nadu became sluggish as Sai Sudharsan was trapped lbw by Karun Nair. N Jagadeesan (41 off 46 balls) and skipper Vijay Shankar (18 off 22 balls) struggled for fluency in their 44-run stand.



KC Cariappa, one of the shining lights for Karnataka in the tournament, took out both Shankar and Jagadeesan, who fell in identical fashion while going for the big shot, in the 16th over to make things difficult for Tamil Nadu.



With 55 off 24 balls, Khan came to the crease and smashed 19 runs along with R Sanjay Yadav off Darshan MB in the 17th over. Pacer Prateek Jain conceded only six runs off the next over, including taking Yadav's wicket to bring the equation to 30 off the last two overs.



Khan got a six off the last ball of the penultimate over despite losing M Mohammed as Tamil Nadu needed 16 off the last over.



In the final over, R Sai Kishore got a boundary off the leading edge off Jain. After three singles, two wides and a brace, it all came down to five off the last ball. On the summit-deciding ball, Jain bowled a fuller delivery on leg stump, which was pulled by Khan over deep square leg for a massive six to seal a thrilling win for Tamil Nadu.