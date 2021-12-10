Shahid Afridi Joins Quetta Gladiator For His Farewell PSL Season

"In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017," he said.



"The tournament is an event that "encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our objectives," Afridi said.



Meanwhile, Ahmed said that it was a "difficult decision" to move from Islamabad United. "But looking ahead to my future in T20 cricket that is linked to the Pakistan team, I thought this was the best move," he said, thanking the United management for their support.