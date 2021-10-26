Shaheen Shah Afridi - Pakistan's Wonder Kid From Landi Kotal

When the two captains – Babar Azam and Virat Kohli walked out to the middle for the toss, India had an unbeaten streak against Pakistan in World Cup games. The two sides had met 12 times prior to the game with India winning all of them in great style. It was clear that if Pakistan were to win the game, one of their lead pacers, perhaps Shaheen, would have to give them an edge over India.

And even though, Shaheen has been amazing over the last few years, he was yet to deliver the knockout punch on India. Because who would remember you if you got thrashed in a crucial game against your arch rivals despite doing well all around the world?

At one end of the action was Rohit Sharma, who had made his international cricket debut when Pakistan’s lead pacer was just six years old, at the other, was the wonder kid from Landi Kotal who had dreamt big and was brave enough to live it.

That Shaheen did what Shaheen does should not surprise anyone. He fed three out-swingers to KL Rahul before he gave the strike to Rohit. The latter’s troubles against the in-swingers are not hidden from anyone. He has a knack for falling cheaply to in-swingers bowled by left-handers. Shaheen knew his weakness. Even Rohit knew that Shaheen was well aware of his weakness yet could not do much against the raging inswinging yorker.

This is what the dreams are made of, right? Right? Shaheen sent the Hitman packing back to the pavilion and followed it up with a pricey wicket of Rahul in the second over of the spell, who is most likely going to be haunted by the memory of his middle-and-off stumps being rattled by sheer pace and swing.