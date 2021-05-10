Shafali Verma to Play For Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred

Other than Shafali, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are also part of The Hundred.

The 17-year-old has so far played 22 T20Is and scored 617 runs at a strike-rate of 148.31 and struck three fifties as well. She recently spent time training with Haryana’s men team ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Previously, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma were part of the now defunct Super League, the ECB organised tournament that made way for The Hundred.

Postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hundred will begin with a game between the women’s teams of the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London before their respective men's sides meet the next day.

Some of the big overseas names in the tournament include Sophie Devine (Birmingham Phoenix), Deandra Dottin (London Spirit), Marizanne Kapp (Oval Invincibles), and Meg Lanning (Welsh Fire).