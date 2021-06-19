Shafali Verma Saves India From Slipping on Rainy 3rd Day

India, who had got off to a strong start with a 167-run stand between Shafali (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78) in the first innings, lost track late on the second day as they conceded five wickets for 16 runs to finish the day at 187 for five.



The third day’s morning session did not bring any luck or resistance from India either as they lost both Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia without any addition to the scoreboard.



At 197/8 after the fall of Sneh Rana, it looked like India might even fall short of 200. However, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma added 33 for the ninth wicket to spare a few blushes.