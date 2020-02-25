Teenage Sensation Shafali Verma: India’s Game Changer at WT20 WC

Just like her name – Shafali with an ‘a’ and not the usual ‘e’ – Shafali Verma is a player with a difference.

When the Indian Eves began their T20 cricketing action in 2019, in back-to-back T20I series against New Zealand and England, trying to get their combination right for the upcoming premiere event, Verma was nowhere in the fray. Harleen Deol was being auditioned as Smriti Mandhana's opening partner – without a lot of success.