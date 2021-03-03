Scoring Centuries on And off the Field: Virat Joins the 100M Club
Virat Kohli becomes the first cricketer to cross over 100 million followers on Instagram.
Virat Kohli, the name synonymous with breaking records, breaks yet another record. The Indian skipper became the most followed Asian celebrity and the most followed cricketer on Instagram after joining the 100 million club.
Virat Kohli celebrated this milestone after sharing a video on Instagram. "You have made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love. Thank you ❤️ 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ million #instafam,’’ the caption of the post read.
Kohli is now the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Juventus’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 265 million followers, followed by FC Barcelona’s Captain Lionel Messi and PSG’s winger Neymar Jr with 186 million and 147 million followers, respectively. Other celebrities in the 100 million club include pro-wrestler Dwayne Johnson, American singer Beyoncé and pop sensation Ariana Grande.
Kohli has now been the most followed person in India for over two years. Arguably the best batsman in the world with 27 Test centuries and 43 ODI centuries, Kohli will lead his side in the final Test against England on 4 March. Kohli would also have a chance at breaking former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting’s record for most centuries as a captain.
Here is how ICC congratulated Kohli in joining the 100 million club.
