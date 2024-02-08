SCA Stadium in Rajkot to be Renamed Niranjan Shah Stadium Ahead of Ind-Eng Test

His son, former Saurashtra cricketer Jaydev Shah, is the current president of SCA. Jaydev played 120 first-class games, 54 List A and 33 T20s for Saurashtra and even captained the side, before retiring from all forms of the game in 2018. The current five-match Test series between India and England is locked at 1-1.

While England won the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, India emerged victorious in the second game at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. Both teams are on a long break, with England going back to its pre-series training base in Abu Dhabi.

India and England are expected to regroup in Rajkot a couple of days ahead of the third Test starting on 15 February. The last time these two teams played a Test in Rajkot, it was in 2016, which was also the first Test at the venue, which ended in a draw. It will be followed by the next two matches in Ranchi and Dharamshala.