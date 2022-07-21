SC Appoints Senior Advocate Maninder Singh as Amicus Curiae in BCCI Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed senior advocate Maninder Singh as an amicus curiae to assist it in the matter related to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and fixed the hearing on the plea of the cricket body for amending its constitution concerning tenure of office bearers on July 28.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the fact that an earlier amicus curiae has now been elevated as a judge of the apex court.