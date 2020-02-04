Sarfaraz Finally Dismissed, Joins Elite First Class Cricket List

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan continues to make ripples in the Ranji Trophy. After a stunning run of form in which the 22-year-old was unbeaten on 301 and 226 in consecutive innings in two Ranji Trophy matches, Sarfaraz was dismissed for 78 in Mumbai's ongoing match against Saurashtra.

It is the first time in three innings that Sarfaraz has been dismissed and in this time, he amassed 605 runs. He is thus only the fifth Indian batsman to have scored over 600 first class runs without losing his wicket.