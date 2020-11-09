Sarfaraz Ahmed Fined by PCB for Making ‘Inappropriate Comments’

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined for a code of conduct breach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sarfaraz, who is leading Sindh First XI, has been fined 35 per cent of his match fee for the offence which he committed during his side's match against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday. The incident happened when wicketkeeper-batsman repeatedly made inappropriate comments against an umpiring decision during the day's play, as per a PCB media release.