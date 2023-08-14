Sanju Samson has – in an international career spanned across eight years so far, but with only 35 appearances – taken 19 catches. Should he grab three more in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland, the tally will be in perfect synchronisation with the paradox echoing his time with the Indian cricket team – Catch-22.

The Sanju Samson Cycle, Explained: Phase 1

Exactly a year ago, at a time when the T20 World Cup was around the corner, India toured the Caribbean and American shores, for a five-match T20I series. Samson was given two opportunities – he scored an unbeaten 23-ball 30 in one game, and an 11-ball 15 in the other.

The numbers, albeit not catastrophic, did not particularly set the world on fire, with the selectors ultimately deciding against offering the 28-year-old a place in the T20 World Cup squad.