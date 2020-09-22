Samson & Smith Power Hitting Sees RR Set 217 Target Against CSK

Sanju Samson’s explosive 74 off 32 balls and Steve Smith’s 69 powered the Rajasthan Royals to 216, the highest score so far in IPL 2020.

English all-rounder Jofra Archer’s last over fireworks saw Chennai concede 30 runs to allow Smith & Co cross the 200-mark.

Samson, who came in at number three, hit nine sixes – more than any hit in the six completed innings so far in IPL 2020. RR captain Steve Smith, who opened the innings for the first time in T20s, played the perfect sheet anchor role, scoring a mature 69 before losing his wicket in the 19th over.