Why Won’t Team India Test Out Sanju Samson

As India played their second T20I against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson walked out onto the field to a huge cheer, louder than even that for skipper Virat Kohli.

How many people on the planet can boast of commanding this level of fanfare?

It was on 12 October this year that Samson smashed his career best of 212* against Goa in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. He became only the sixth Indian batsman to score a List A double century. This swelled his overall returns in the tournament to 410 runs from just eight innings, at an average of close to 60 and an impressive strike rate of 125.

On 24 October, less than two weeks later, he would have been on the moon when he was named in the T20I squad for the Bangladesh series.