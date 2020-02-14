Sanjeev Chawla Moves HC Against Police Remand in Match-Fixing Case
Sanjeev Chawla, a key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals, on Friday, 14 February moved the Delhi High Court to challenge his 12-day police remand pronounced by a Delhi court a day earlier.
Patiala House Court's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi had sent the accused bookie in police custody after he was extradited from London on Thursday.
Loading...
The Crime Branch had told the court on Thursday that he is the main conspirator and kingpin of the racket.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )