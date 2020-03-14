Sanjay Manjrekar Removed From Commentary Panel by BCCI: Report

The Indian Premier League, which was supposed to start on 29 March, has also been suspended till 15 April and even India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa was called off on Friday. The second and third matches in the series, which were to be held in Lucknow and Kolkata, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With no cricket for the next few weeks, it is unclear how long Manjrekar will be absent from his commentary duties.

It was controversy-filled 2019 for Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box.