SA Engaged in Ball Tampering After Sandpaper-gate Scandal, Alleges Tim Paine

Paine, who was forced to step down in 2021 in the wake of a sexting incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague that happened in 2017, denied that the plan for Cameron Bancroft to use sandpaper on the ball during the third Test of the series against South Africa at Cape Town was hatched at a team meeting.

He says he was stunned, and his heart sank as replays showed Bancroft hiding the sandpaper in his pants before being spoken to by umpires.

"I was thinking 'what the f**k'," Paine wrote. "A sense of dread came over us all."

In a lengthy chapter on the 2018 tour, Paine went to great lengths to point out that ball-tampering was commonplace in cricket and that it was the sport's dirty little secret.

But he conceded using sandpaper was "next level" and "shameful", with traditional tampering usually via means such as throwing the ball into the ground, the report said.