Sandeep Lamichhane Left Mentally Disturbed by Arrest Warrant Issued Against Him
The suspended former Nepal captain gave the lastest update via his Facebook handle on Monday, 26 September.
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane revealed that he has been left mentally disturbed following the arrest warrant issued against him by Nepal Police for alleged coercion of a person two weeks earlier.
The former Nepal captain, who was suspended by the nation’s apex cricketing body said that the incident had taken a toll on his mental and physical wellbeing. Sandeep also added that he would return to Nepal once his health condition improved.
Lamichhane gave an update of his current condition via a Facebook post written in Nepali on Monday, 26 September.
"The news that a warrant has been issued in my name and that the complaint against me has been lodged, made me upset and unwell," Lamichhane's said in a Facebook post written in Nepali on September 26. ", wrote Lamichhane according to a report by ESPN Cricinfo.
"All these things affected me mentally on one hand and on the other hand, I had to go through illness, and due to mental stress and ill health I kept myself in isolation. I have been mentally and physically affected by the portrayal and I have reached a state of imbalance and I have been bringing myself back to a normal state under the advice of doctors. My health is gradually improving, and I am planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible to defend against the false complaint against me," the Nepali cricketer added.
The news regarding Lamichhane’s arrest was made public on 8 September when the leg-spinner was partaking in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) held in West Indies.
Lamichhane, who continues to deny the allegations as ‘false’ had termed the accusations as ‘baseless’ and informed that he would leave the CPL to return home whilst in the West Indies.
The latest statement by Lamichhane on Monday, however, suggests that he is yet to arrive in Nepal.
The 22-year-old is by far Nepal’s most high-profile cricketer, having played across the world for various T20 franchises.
Sandeep has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Big Bash League (BBL) the Bangladesh Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the CPL among others.
He also holds the record of being the second-fastest to take 50 ODI wickets and third-fastest to 50 T20I wickets respectively.
