Sakshi Dhoni Lashes Out for Misreporting About COVID-19 Donation
Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni pulled up a section of media for an alleged false report about a donation made by her husband amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With Sachin Tendulkar donating Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister and Chief Minsiter’s relief funds, it seems like fans were not impressed by Dhoni’s act of kindness since they felt the former captain, who has a net worth of around Rs 800 crore, could have done better than a lakh.
Meanwhile, Sakshi was miffed with the misreporting and took to her Twitter account to urge the media to not carry false news. However, she did not specify the exact piece of misinformation she was talking about.
Apart from Sachin and Dhoni, other Indian cricketers have also come forward to support the cause. Shikhar Dhawan donated an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. The Pathan brothers, Yusuf and Irfan, donated 4,000 face masks among health and police workers in their hometown in Baroda.
