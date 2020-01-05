Sachin Echoes Kohli, Gambhir; Opposes Idea of Four-day Tests

The ICC's proposal of reducing Tests from five days to a four-day affair has not gone down well with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and the former India cricketer felt taking away the fifth day from spinners would be just like not allowing the pacers to bowl on the first day of a Test.

"Spinners look forward to bowling with the scuffed ball, taking advantage on day five of the roughs created on the wicket. All that is a part of Test cricket. Is it fair to take that advantage away from the spinners," Sachin was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.