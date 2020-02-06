Tendulkar Throws Weight Behind Women’s T20 WC to Break Record

Sachin Tendulkar has thrown his weight behind the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup which aims to break the record for the highest attendance at a women's sports event in the final that will be held at the colossal Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

"Sport is a great equalizer! The Women's @T20WorldCup is coming up soon and the Finals will be played at the MCG. Let's #FILLTHEMCG for the #T20WorldCup Final and make it an event to remember ," Tendulkar tweeted on Thursday.