Tendulkar Hails Labuschagne, Calls Him ‘Special Talent’

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Friday picked Australian Marnus Labuschagne as the player who most reminds him of himself, calling the fast-rising batsman a special talent with impeccable footwork.

In Sydney to coach a side at Sunday's charity fundraiser for the devastating bushfires in Australia, Tendulkar was asked to name the player who he thinks comes closest to resembling him at his prime.

"I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord's between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne's second innings," Tendulkar responded.