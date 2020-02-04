Tendulkar’s 2011 WC Triumph Among 5 Shortlisted for Laureus Award
Carried on the shoulders of the Indian team, Sachin Tendulkar made a lap of honour, shedding tears of joy after the victory was sealed in his home city of Mumbai.
Carried on the shoulders of the Indian team, Sachin Tendulkar made a lap of honour, shedding tears of joy after the victory was sealed in his home city of Mumbai.(Photo: Twitter/@slimgigs1)

Tendulkar’s 2011 WC Triumph Among 5 Shortlisted for Laureus Award

PTI
Cricket

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one among five contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

The winner will be selected after the third and final round of voting, which will end on 16 February.

The moment, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', is a reference to the Indian cricket team's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph.

In his sixth attempt, Tendulkar finally tasted success in 2011 as the Indian team beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

Carried on the shoulders of the Indian team, Tendulkar made a lap of honour, shedding tears of joy after the victory was sealed in his home city of Mumbai.

Loading...

The foundation has launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 to public vote, which gives fans opportunity to choose one of the winners of the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

The winner will be announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on 17 February in Berlin.

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019 and will award the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years. The campaign shortlists 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Cricket section for more stories.

    Loading...