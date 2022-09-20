SA T20 Auctions: Tristan Stubbs Emerges Most Expensive Buy in Inaugural Auction

With each team being allowed a salary cap of R 34 million (USD 1.9 million approx, INR 15 crore), the auction witnessed intense bidding for the 22-year-old Stubbs, who plies his trade with Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

MI Cape Town made the initial move for the young and explosive Proteas batter followed by Paarl Royals.

However, as the bidding price shot up, Johannesburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape entered the fray, engaging in an intense battle. Sunrisers eventually won the bid at for the sought-out youngster at R 9.2 million.

"I am still shaking," was Stubbs' first reaction.