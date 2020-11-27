Sreesanth Set for Return to Competitive Cricket in KCA’s T20 Event

He has been picked in the KCA Tigers team to be captained by state team skipper Sachin Baby in the tournament, a KCA official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The pacer was seen practicing hard in the nets and he told ANI, "I'm grateful to the selectors for giving me this opportunity. This is something I have waited for 7-long years."

According to the KCA, six teams – KCA Royals, KCA Tigers, KCA Tuskers, KCA Eagles, KCA Panthers and KCA Lions – have been selected by a committee constituted for the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 tournament.

Besides Sreesanth and Baby, prominent players like Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Midhun S, Asif K M and other senior state players will be featuring in different teams, KCA said.

The 37-year old bowler had earlier said that he intends to resume at least his domestic career at the end of the ban and his home state Kerala has promised to consider him if he manages to prove his fitness.