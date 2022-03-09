S Sreesanth Announces Retirement From Indian Domestic Cricket
The former India cricketer made the announcement on Wednesday evening.
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth has announced that he is calling time on his cricket career. He said, on Wednesday evening, that his decision is in the interest of younger cricketers.
"For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳 ," he tweeted.
“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game . With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket ,” he said.
For India, Sreesanth has played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals. The 39-year-old made his Test debut against England in 2006 at Nagpur, while his ODI debut was against Sri Lanka, in 2005. His last international appearance was in 2011 in the Oval Test against England.
The right-arm pacer, who loves to celebrate a wicket, finished his career with 213 wickets in 74 first-class games while he picked up 124 wickets in 92 appearances in List-A cricket.
The ace pacer had a storied career, where in apart from some fantastic and memorable performances, there was the spot-fixing scandal in the 2013 IPL. He was banned for life initially, before it was reduced to 7 years by BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain in 2019, finishing 13 September 2020, after the Supreme Court had set-aside the life ban by the BCCI Disciplinary Committee.
Along with him, his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were also banned.
After Sreesanth’s ban was completed in 2020, he tried to make a comeback to the big stage, but only played once for Kerala in the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season, picking 2 wickets. In the 2022, IPL Mega Auction, Sreesanth went unsold.
More follows
