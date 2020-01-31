RP Singh, Madal Lal Named in Cricket Advisory Committee by BCCI

The current BCCI dispensation, which took charge on October 23, took more than three months to appoint the CAC as it had to find out non-conflicted former cricketers for the job.

CAC is a high-profile body but its job is limited. However, its senior-most member Lal is looking forward to the challenge.

"Responsibility is a responsibility. Name of the game is to take the responsibility and do the job honestly," Lal told PTI, adding that he has no information yet on whether BCCI is doing away with the zonal policy for picking selectors or not.