Royal Challengers vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

WPL 2023 Royal Challengers vs UP Warriorz match will be played today at 7:30 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
In the thirteenth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz are going to face off against each other today on 15 March 2023.

Today's match against UP Warriorz would be extremely crucial for the Royal Challengers and will decide their fate for the rest of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all of their five matches so far and are currently at the bottom of the WPL 2023 points table. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have won two matches and lost two till now and are at number 3 in the points table.

Let us check out the RCB-W vs UP-W date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: Date, Time, and Venue

The RCB -W vs UP-W match will be played today on 15 March 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 Live Streaming

The live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

