WPL 2023 RCB VS MI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live on TV & Online

The Women’s Premier League is coming towards the end and the top four teams are getting ready to fight in the final round of the league to secure their place in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 21 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

This match will certainly be a crucial tie for both sides and a win in the favor Mumbai Indians will open their possibility to top the group. Mumbai Indians lost the position after falling short of Delhi Capitals in the last match due to their pale batting and the reached a mere 110-run target in 9 overs.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers have just found their groove while they had lost their first five games but they have made roaring back in the playoff run with two consecutive victories. Let's take a look at the live streaming details so as to when, where and how to watch MI vs RCB WPL 2023 live.