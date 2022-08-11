Ross Taylor Reveals Accounts of Racism in NZ Cricket Through His Autobiography

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor on Thursday has revealed the accounts of racism in New Zealand cricket through his autobiography.

In his autobiography titled 'Ross Taylor Black & White', Taylor described that cricket in New Zealand was "a pretty white sport" and he experienced racism inside dressing rooms which was termed "banter".

"Cricket in New Zealand is a pretty white sport. For much of my career, I've been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up. That has its challenges, many of which aren't readily apparent to your teammates or the cricketing public."